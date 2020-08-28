Alcides Mazzarotto



San Tan Valley - Alcides Mazzarotto, 92, passed away in his San Tan Valley home on August 15, 2020.



Originally from Flores da Cunha, Brazil, he immigrated to Southern California in the late 1960s and became a mechanical engineer with Baxter International. After his retirement, he moved back home to South America, but eventually settled in the Phoenix area with this family.



He is survived by wife Leda, sons Miguel and Gabriel, daughter Marcia, and granddaughter, Maya. The family is planning private services in both the U.S. and Brazil.









