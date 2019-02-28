|
Alec H. Allen
Mesa - Alec H. Allen, 95 years old, returned home to his Heavenly Father on February 22, 2019.
He passed away peacefully in his little home with loving children by his side. His parents were Andrew Bailey Allen and May Hubbard. He was born in McCornick, Millard Utah. When he was three, and his sister phoebe was 4, His mother died giving birth to twins. Shortly after that, his father moved them to Chandler, Arizona. His father married Maud Echols (who had 3 children), and they lived in a small home on the corner of Ray and Gilbert Road where there was farmland surrounding them. His father "worked for $8.00 a week from sun up to sun down," and often Alec would work with him. His mother made bread in their home and sold it to Bashas to help with income.
After graduating from High School in 1942, he joined the United States Air Force during World War II til 1946. He was based at one time, at the Hickman Field in Hawaii in the field of air craft maintenance (working on C54 planes). He returned to Arizona where he worked in aviation maintenance at Williams Field.
During that time, he met the love of his life in Chandler....Nydda Johns, when she was 16 years old and he was 22 years old. Her mother wasn't too sure about that age difference, but soon after, he left for a 2 year mission in the Southern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. When he returned, he found that Nydda had waited for him, and they were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on October 4, 1949.
Alec returned to the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Nydda went with him when he was transferred to snowy Montana. Throughout his life, he has loved and respected the military and our Country. When he was discharged, they moved back to Mesa, Arizona where he worked at Gunnell's Big O Tires. In 1961, Alec bought a Big O Tire Center on Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix, while raising 8 children and fostering many other children. Alec and Nydda have traveled to Hawaii, Central American, Italy and many of the contiguous states. He and Nydda also served together in several missions for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He loved the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and loved his family.....and he gave so much to so many.....not just monetarily, but with love, time, support, and kindness to all. Nydda had been his only love for 64 years when she passed away in their home August 1, 2015 surrounded by loving children. Alec and Nydda had 8 children (Karen, Mark, Lynnette, Lynda, Mike, Grant, Renae, and Glen). Their marriages produced 29 grandchildren and 65 Great Grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his parents, his wife Nydda, one sister (Phoebe Smith), and the last born of his children, Glen John who died at age 3 on March 16, 1972.
Alec H. Allen was preceded in death by Andrew Bailey Allen (Father), May Hubbard (mother), Maud Echols Tenney (step-mother), Phoebe Allen Smith (sister), Cleo Tenney (step-sister), Edna Tenney (step Sister), Jane Allen (step-sister), Burt Echols Allen (step-brother), and Blair Norfleet Tenney (step-brother).
He is survived by his step-brother, Andrew Benjamin Allen
Viewing- Friday, March 1, 2019 at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. MacDonald, Mesa Az - 6:00-8:00 pm
Funeral- Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Solomon Ward Building) - 977 East Broadway, Mesa, AZ 85203
8:00 am - Viewing
9:00 am - Funeral Services
Interment (approx 11:30 am) - Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 2300 W. Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ - following the funeral service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019