Alejo Arturo Amaral
Alejo Arturo Amaral

With deepest sorrow and heartache I announce that my brother, Alejo Arturo Amaral passed away at the age of 71 on September 19, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Born and raised in Phoenix Arizona. Son of Oscar B. and Maria T. Amaral. Vietnam Vetran Alejo enlisted into the Marine Corp at the age of 19 years old. Alejo later moved to El Paso, Texas.

Alejo is survived by his loving family. His Wife Maria Sylvia Amaral, his brother Oscar T. Amaral Jr., sisters Mary Alice Guzman, Gloria T. Schafer (Mark), Cruzita Welch and Georgina Castorena (Armando). His three loving children Alejo Amaral Jr. (Deceased), Angel Amaral and Donna Marie Malta. Alejo had Seven grandchildren and ten nieces and nephews.

Alejo Is loved and will be missed by many, especially by his sister Willie (Gloria) and his loving companion, his dog Max. A memorial service was held in El Paso, Texas on September 25, 2020.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
