|
|
Alene King
Alene King, age 84, passed away October 23, 2019. Alene Faye Hoffman was born to James and Meta Hoffman in Waco, Texas on August 17, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ruth Marion in 1981,and her husband of 47 years Paul B King Jr. in 2001. She is survived by her children: Rick King, Deanna Marshall and husband Steve, Kerwin King and wife Gina, grandson Joshua Paul, Paul B King III, nephew Mike Marion and wife Miriam, and their daughters Olivia and Natalie, all of Phoenix. Alene Faye Hoffman grew up in Waco and attended the First Lutheran Church where she was confirmed and later married. Alene graduated from Waco High and married high school beau Paul B King, Jr. After Paul completed his degree in Physics at Baylor University, they moved to California and raised their four children in the town of Brea. She attended service and taught Sunday School for many years at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in La Habra, Ca. Paul and Alene relocated to Phoenix in 1980, she attended services at All Saints Lutheran Church in Phoenix, and in recent years also enjoyed service and Bible Study at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Alene enjoyed Bunko nights with her friends from the Moon Valley Women's Club and her meet ups with her quilting group as quilting was her favorite hobby. Alene loved life and she said so all the time. She loved her family and she loved her friends and cherished times of gathering with them. She loved to smile and laugh and enjoy her times with the people she treasured. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service for Alene will be held on December 7th at 11:00 am at All Saints Lutheran Church at 15649 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Alene, please donate to The Arizona Human Society at 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019