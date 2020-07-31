Alex Joseph (AJ) Belshe



Chandler - Alex Joseph (AJ) Belshe, 35, found peace on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at his home in Chandler.



AJ grew up in Ahwatukee. During his childhood he enjoyed camping, riding quads in the sand dunes, ocean time in San Carlos, Sonora and his close circle of very special friends. He graduated from Mountain Pointe High School, where he was active in the hockey and academic decathalon teams. AJ had a passion for travel and visited dozens of countries throughout Europe and Southeast Asia in addition to India and China. He also studied in the United Kingdom for several years. While in the UK, AJ was known for hosting an annual American Thanksgiving dinner for all his British friends. AJ had a bachelor's degree in political science from Arizona State University and a master's degree in international relations from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. While serving in the Peace Corps AJ taught English to university students in Chengdu, China.



AJ is survived by his parents Mark and Terri Belshe; grandmother Martha Geare; brother Tim (Carrie); niece Kaylee; nephew Carson; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless friends around the world. A celebration of AJ's life will be scheduled once circumstances allow us to come together safely.



Descanse en Paz.









