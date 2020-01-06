|
|
Alex N. Villa
Born to Estevan and Rita Villa in Buckeye, AZ, on March 30, 1930, Alex N. Villa passed away at the age of 89 on January 2, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Graduating from Buckeye High School in 1949, he was an avid athlete playing both football and baseball. Upon entrance into the Army in 1951, he earned the rank of Sergeant/E5 and earned his certificates of Infantry, Airborne, but most endearing to him his graduation from ARMY RANGER school. He served in the Korean War and spent most of his 5 year career stationed in both Ft. Benning, Georgia and Ft. Richardson, Alaska.
In 1961 he married his loving wife Mary H. Villa and had two children. David D. Villa (Shelby) and Cecilia Villa-Pankow (Bruce). His family grew to include 3 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 1 step-greatgrandchild and many nieces and nephews. In 1965 after graduating from what was then Grand Canyon College (GCU) he became a teacher and worked for the Dysart Unified School District for 30 yrs. where he taught the disciplines of P.E., Sciences, English and coached the J.V. Baseball team for their high school. After his retirement in 1995 he continued to substitute teach for the district for another 17 yrs.
Continuing his dedication to his country and hometown in 1956 he joined the American Legion alongside his brothers Steve and Frank Villa and their wives, Auxillary Members Josie and LaNita and of course Mary. He helped coordinate and manage the American Legion Little League for 27 yrs., helped honor other Veterans by participating in the local honor guard for ceremonies, set up American flags at their gravesite in many of the cemeteries in the area, and helped cook/prepare the hundreds of pounds of meat donated by local farmers for the 4th of July celebrations. For 12 yrs. he managed the Buckeye Swimming Pool, taught swimming lessons to approximately 3000 children and most recently served on the City of Buckeye Cemetery Board and the Community Services Committee.
Services will be held on January 11, 2020 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Buckeye, AZ. 24750 W. Lower Buckeye Rd., Buckeye, AZ 85326. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by a short Rosary, Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Painted Desert Montessori Academy Gymnasium, 2400 S. 247th Ave., Buckeye, AZ 85326.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020