Services
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Basilica
231 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Alexander Anthony Martinez Jr.

Alexander Anthony Martinez Jr. Obituary
Alexander Anthony Martinez Jr.

- - Alexander Anthony Martinez Jr, 34. Our beloved son passed away on August 4th, 2019. Alexander was caring, kind and always thinking of others and their needs first. His beautiful soul and smile will never be forgotten. We loved him dearly but God loved him more, until we meet again son. Left to cherish his memory are his mother Debbie Martinez & father Alexander Anthony Martinez Sr. Godparents Enrique & Dianne Mendez. Grandparents Olivia Lassich & Louie Juarez. Aunts Isabel Martinez, Thelma Villalobos & Sandra Lassich. And 16 cousins who will miss him dearly. Viewing Saturday August 17th at noon at St. Mary's Basilica 231 N. 3rd St. in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
