Alexander Crosby Brown Jr, Sc.D.
Newport News - Alexander Crosby Brown Jr, Sc.D. was born on July 3rd, 1936 in Newport News, Virginia where he spent his early years. He spent his teen years living in Europe where he attended two years at a French Lycee. His first job was as an errand boy at the Newport News Shipyard. Alex posed for a statue of Christopher Newport which was kept on the grounds of the Mariner's Museum.
Alex had a life-long dedication to engineering. As a teen, he built his own radio from the transistor up. He earned a bachelors of science in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1959. He achieved a Master of Science in 1972 and a Doctor of Science in 1987 from George Washington University. He worked for Goodyear Aerospace as an antenna engineer. His projects included antenna design for the SR71 Blackbird, a C-Band Antenna for NASA, and several patents in civil and structural engineering. He became a member of Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society in 1972. During the 1980s he was chair of the IEEE Chapter on Waves and Devices. Alex continued to present papers at engineering symposia even after retirement.
Running, hiking, and swimming were Alex's passions. In 1996, he took first place in the Arizona Road Racers Desert Classic 30K race. In his 70s, Alex competed in several races including the South Mountain Classic 20K, Whiskey Row Marathon 10K, and Crown King Scramble 50K where he often placed in the top third for his age group.
Alex served seven years in the United States Air Force and attained the rank of Captain. He was stationed in Wiesbaden Germany where he met his future wife, Ulla, at a dance. Ulla and Alex celebrated 54 years of marriage. Together they had a daughter, Julia, and a son, Michael. As a father, Alex was very involved in supporting his children's interests. He was Michael's soccer coach and Julia's hiking coach for the Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim Trail. Both children adopted Alex's love of science. Alex is further survived by his sisters, Suzanne and Johanna, son-in-law, William, and granddaughter, Sabine.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26th 2019 at 10:30 AM at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, 4455 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 25 to June 26, 2019