Alexander H. Fasoulas
86 - On Thursday May 14th 2020 Alexander H. Fasoulas loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather passed away at the age of 86.
Alexander H. Fasoulas was born on February 10, 1934 in Brooklyn. He was to be baptized by his Godfather and named Spirdon. His Godfather was a great fan of "Alexander the Great" and at the last minute named him Alexander.This name change caused great consternation in the family. Greek was his first language when he attended kindergarten he was held back because of the language barrier. As he would say I "flunked kindergarten", while laughing.
At Midwood High School he also learned to play basketball on the concrete courts. He displayed remarkable aptitude for the game. In high school he was offered a basketball scholarship from Wake Forest University. Which he turned down in order to enter the Holy Cross Seminary in 1952. Upon graduating the seminary in 1959, he ministered the spiritual needs of the St. Nicolas Greek Orthodox Church in Rutland and Domination of the Mother of God Greek Orthodox church in Burlington.
Alex was then asked to serve the thriving parish of Holy Trinity Church in Canton Ohio. For which he served 7 years with great pleasure and forming many lifetime friendships. In 1970 he left the church and priesthood.
He settled in San Francisco area where he met and married the love of his life Marina Olsen. They settled in Salt Lake City then Arizona. They traveled and enjoyed life to the fullest. Alex wore many different hats over the years, finally settling at Fort McDowell Casino in 1998. Soon after he earned the nomination of the tribe to become a Tribal Government Gaming Inspector. Which is one of the highest honors. He will be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit.
He is survived by his wife Marina of 47 years, his daughter Denise (husband Anthony) 3 grandchildren Frank (wife Gabby) Johnell and Richard III, 4 great-grandchildren Sophia, Skylynn, Myah and Frankie Jr.
A grave site service for immediate family will be held on May 29, 2020 at 11:00am.
In lieu of Flowers please make donations to the Parkinsons Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Cards to Marina & Family can be mailed to:
6402 W Edgemont Ave, Phoenix AZ 85035
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 27, 2020.