Alexander Jarrett "Jerry" Petrie, Jr.



Mesa - Jerry died peacefully on July 6th in Tucson at age 93 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. A third-generation native of Mesa, he was born December 19, 1926 in the Dana Maternity Home, and lived most of his life in Mesa. He graduated from Mesa High in 1945, where he was chosen All-State running guard on the Jackrabbit football team. He served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. Jerry then entered A.S.U. where he was a quarterback on the Sun Devil team. He subsequently spent a year at the U. of A. Law School. His first job was at Pomeroy's Men's Store on Main Street. In the early 1950s he leased the Oasis Bar on the Apache Trail, where he met and married his wife Marilyn in 1953. He wrote, "the craziest thing I ever did" was ride a bareback bronc in a Mesa 20-30 Club Rodeo.



A year after their first child was born, the couple moved into town and he worked for 17 years as a sales manager for Zeb Pearce & Sons, the Coors Beer distributor. He then had a varied career in public relations lobbying for the beverage and liquor industries. He is perhaps best known as the "Father of Recycling in Arizona" after establishing BIRP (Beverage Industry Recycling Program). Jerry was also an organizer of Arizona Clean and Beautiful and the annual Salt River Cleanup. A civic-minded man, he was an active member of the Mesa Chamber of Commerce and served on the Mesa Planning and Zoning Commission. An avid golfer, he was a founding member and past president of the Mesa Country Club and was also an active member of the Mesa HoHoKams. He once said that if a movie were made of his life, he would want Mickey Rooney to portray him.



Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his brother Robert "Bob" Petrie (Peggy) and his sister Anne Meikle (Archie). He is survived by his four children, Jeff, Laurie (Waynor Rogers), Scott, and Kelly and his two beloved grandchildren Joshua and Amanda.



Due to current circumstances, there will be no service. Interment beside Marilyn will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date when we can safely gather. In honor of Jerry's memory and in lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.









