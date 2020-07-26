1/1
Alexandra (Alex) Trujillo
Alexandra (Alex) Trujillo

Phoenix - Alexandra (Alex) Trujillo, of Phoenix, Arizona, peacefully passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 98. Alex was born February 27, 1922 in Flagstaff, AZ. to Frutuoso Lujan Meza and Hilaria Correa Meza and was the fourth of nine children. She was married for 60 years to Ricardo Trujillo who precedes her in death along with her son, Richard Trujillo Jr., brothers, Hilario Meza and Joe Meza and sister Frances Borjorquez.

She is survived by her brother Robert Meza Sr. (Claudia), sister, Hortensia Sanchez, sister, Rose Marie Lopez (Nick), son, Ernest Trujillo, daughter, Rose Lopez (Albert), as well as her grandchildren, Charlie Trujillo, Daniel Trujillo, Shelly Trujillo, Adriana Lopez, Jorja Nackard, Angela Watt (Kevin) and her great-grandchildren Briana Cheromiah (Franklin), Mathew Trujillo, Madison Trujillo, Colten Trujillo, Ava Watt, Dominik Alejandro Watt as well as many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at Red Mountain Funeral Home, 456 N. Mesa Drive, Mesa AZ 85201, followed by a private burial service at the National Cemetery of Arizona.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Everest Hospice, Dynamic Assisted Living and Red Mountain Funeral Home and ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to one of the following:

- Everest Hospice - 14950 W. Indian School Rd. Goodyear, AZ 85395

- Dynamic Assisted Living - 1826 N 43rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

- Red Mountain Funeral Home - 456 N. Mesa Drive, Mesa AZ 85201




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Red Mountain Funeral Home
456 N Mesa Dr.
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-653-8600
July 27, 2020
Condolences to the family. May she Rest In Peace. Prayers to all.
Raul & Nacha Ybarra
Stella Moosios
Family
July 27, 2020
Praying for all of you during this time of your loss. May God give you all peace.
Ernie & Stella Moosios
Family
