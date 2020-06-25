Dr. Alexandru I.T. Sorescu, M.D.D.



"Alin" passed away on June 19, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. After suffering for the last year, he is now at peace. Alin was an extraordinary man, very intelligent, very caring and he truly loved life.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tantzi.



Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. Funeral service will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 beginning at 10 AM in the chapel at West Resthaven and continuing on to Resthaven Park Cemetery at 11 AM.



Love begins in a moment, grows over time, and lasts forever. He will be truly missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store