Alexzander 'AZ' Wright
- - Alexzander 'AZ' Wright passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019 in Mesa,Az.
AZ was loved dearly by his family and friends. AZ preceded in death by his Grandma Myrtle and he is survived by his father Alejandro Wright, Mother Priscilla Randolph, Grandmother Cheryl, Siblings Alia, Alasia, Haijee, Koran, Fredrick, Christopher and Cable also his Aunt and Uncles. AZ was born and raised in Pomona, CA.
AZ came to Arizona for High School and that's where he found his love for Wrestling at Westwood and received his High School Diploma In 2017.
For all that knew AZ, have lost a shinning light in their lives. AZ will be remembered for his big smile, tight eyes, and his sense of humor. AZ we hope you are looking down upon us and know that if Love alone could have saved you, you would have lived forever. We miss you and love you. Until we are reunited again…Rest In Peace Alexzander and let your soul and spirit soar…
Memorial service will be held at Wyman Burial Chapel 115 S. Country Club Dr. Mesa,Az 85210 Friday May 24, 2019 at 4pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 23, 2019