Alfred Gene Manns


Alfred Gene Manns Obituary
Alfred Gene Manns

Peoria - Alfred Gene Manns, aged 86 of Peoria, Arizona passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of March 3, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1933 near Lake Alfred in Putnam, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father Dolphus A. Manns, his mother Helen O. Miller, and his brothers Theodore Faircloth, Dolphus Jr and Donald Manns.

He received his education mostly in New York. Alfred was a professional and avid student. After his Bachelor's, he spent two years for a post-graduate in Healthcare Administration. His careers were many with his last being a Respiratory Therapist. He enjoyed all music, mainly listening to jazz, R&B, and country. He traveled throughout the world, visiting Japan, Korea, Taiwan, India, Hong Kong, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. He spent his free time reading books, learning about business and cultures along the way. Alfred was always friendly to everyone he met, giving advice and support to all those who needed it. He had a routine of walking his pets at the local dog park in the morning and catching up with the current news.

Alfred is survived by his wife Miao-Ling, many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also, his two sisters, Pamela Randell in White Plains, New York and Regina Studwood in Manhattan, New York.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019
