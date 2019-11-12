|
|
Alfred K. Gomez
Phoenix - November 10, 2019 Alfred Kin Gomez, age 87, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.
June 4, 1932 Alfred was born in Ordway, CO and raised in Nogales, AZ by Larry and Meline Olivar. He moved to Phoenix where he met the love of his life Anita (Maldonado) Gomez where they remained happily married for 65 years until her passing in 2016. Through these years they raised five children: Alfred Jr (wife-Margie), Manuel (wife-Irene), Rosie Martinez (husband-Rogelio), Bernardo, and Gilbert (wife-Nancy). Their family continues to grow in size and love: 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren (plus one on the way), and four great, great grandchildren.
Alfred diligently provided for his family. He worked for Phoenix Union High School district and retired in 1994. Alfred was an active member of the Holy Name Society and was a passionate volunteer for St. Vincent De Paul for over 55 years.
Alfred is predeceased by his siblings: Lionel, Ted, Gustavo, Nora Orona, and Rosie Dominguez. He is survived by his brother Ruben (wife-Toni) and sister Mary Figueroa.
Friends and family are invited to attend Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N 24th St. Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N 48th St, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019