Alfredo Mada
Phoenix - Alfredo Mada, 78, walked into the gates of heaven on June 5th with his family around him at his residence in Phx. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Howitzer Gun member in the field artillery. He worked at ChemReseach for 32 yrs in the aerospace industry as paint shop supervisor, evening shift manager, and other leadership roles. His hobbies included boxing, softball, his fur babies, poker, and getaways to Vegas. Funeral services will be held June 13th at 10:30am-2pm at Universal South Mountain Mortuary, 7007 S Central Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 11, 2019