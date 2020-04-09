Resources
Waddell - Alfredo Trevino age 71, Proud Army Veteran, passed away on April 5, 2020. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on April 24, 1948.

He is survived by his loving wife Celia Trevino and children Alfredo Jr, Carol, Gabriel and Emilio, as well as seven grandchildren and sister Bertha, and brothers Raymond and Larry.

Alfredo Trevino will be greatly missed, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Our Lord called him home and now he is in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The funeral services will be held on Saturday April 11, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
