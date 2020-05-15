Alice Banwart
Phoenix - Alice Virginia Banwart (Johnson), 93, died May 13, 2020. Virginia was born February 6, 1927 in Elgin, IL to Carl and Ruth Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip. Survivors include daughters Penelope Sue Limon of Phoenix, AZ, Pamela Lynn Parker and her husband John of Mesa, AZ, son Phil Banwart, Jr. and his wife Mia of Phoenix, AZ, two granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and one great-great-grandson. Visitation will be May 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Hansen Mortuary 8314 N. 7th St. Phoenix. Service will be at 10:00 AM on May 21, 2020. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 20, 2020.