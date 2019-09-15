|
Alice Elizabeth Schiffmann
Gilbert - Alice suddenly but peacefully passed away on Aug. 23, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 13, 1938, graduated from Foreman High School in 1957, and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1968 and Gilbert, Arizona in 2003. She loved her work at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital/Osborn as a nurse aide and retired from there in 2003 after 35 years. After retiring, she volunteered at the Paz de Cristo center in Mesa and was a participant in the Perpetual Adoration program at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Parish in Gilbert. She also traveled extensively and that was a highlight of her life!
She is survived by two sisters — Carol Mazure and Andrea Stramel; six nieces and nephews — Therese (Craig) Dukes, Gary (Lauren) Hall, Brian Hall, Mari Jayne Wyman, Mark (Diane) Stramel and Donna Stramel; numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and lifelong friends — Leona Parsons and the Parsons family.
The family has many vivid memories of Alice and her escapades. She would drive with her eyes closed in scary situations (even with little kids in the car)--like on-coming 18-wheelers on narrow roads, hairpin turns on mountains, etc. Once she got stuck on a hilly road and had her 12-year-old nephew turn the car around! Another time she lost her car in a mall parking lot and waited for the stores to close so she could find where she left it. She always got lost! One time she got lost in the country and just drove through a cornfield till she came to a road. Another time in the Brisbane Australia zoo we found her on the other side of the zoo with all the monkeys. She always had a "tee-he" giggle or an "acheweee" sneeze to go along with all these episodes.
Great at choosing gifts, we all have Christmas crafts she made for us each year--everything from candy to macramé chairs and from bird houses to fringed blankets. Above all, she gave us the gift of laughter! We will sorely miss you, Alice, but "...It's only for a while that we must part, so bless the memories within our heart…."
A memorial service will be held and Alice's ashes will be interred at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery at 401 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale on September 20th at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Alice's life will follow at Alice's sister Carol's home in Scottsdale.
Please visit Alice's online memorial at https://everloved.com/life-of/alice-schiffmann/ and add your memories and photos of Alice while she was with us.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019