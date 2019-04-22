|
|
Alice F. Lapp
- - August 13, 1935 - April 11, 2019 (83 years old)
Alice went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Clinton Lapp. Please join her son Donald to celebrate the life of a wonderful Mother who made a friend of everyone she met.
Visitation: April 26th, 2019 7-9 pm /Celebration of Life: April 27th, 2019 ~11am-12pm/ Graveside Service April 27th, 2019~ 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm
CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES 7924 North 59th Ave Glendale, AZ 85301
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 22, 2019