Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:15 PM - 1:00 PM
- - August 13, 1935 - April 11, 2019 (83 years old)

Alice went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Clinton Lapp. Please join her son Donald to celebrate the life of a wonderful Mother who made a friend of everyone she met.

Visitation: April 26th, 2019 7-9 pm /Celebration of Life: April 27th, 2019 ~11am-12pm/ Graveside Service April 27th, 2019~ 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm

CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES 7924 North 59th Ave Glendale, AZ 85301
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 22, 2019
