West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
19640 N. 35th Avenue
Glendale, AZ
Alice Giacoletti Hope


1927 - 2019
Alice Giacoletti Hope Obituary
Alice Giacoletti Hope

Peoria - Alice Giacoletti Hope passed away on June 19, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born on February 13, 1927 in Globe to the late Dominic and Marion Giacoletti.

Alice married Bill Hope in Bisbee on June 16, 1951; they shared 59 years of marriage prior to his passing on August 20, 2010.

She is survived by four children Linda Mullins, Steve (Bev) Hope, Carol (Greg) LeBoeuf & Marc (Jennifer) Hope, nine grandchildren Ginny Mullins, Michael Mullins, Heather Hall-Ritchie, Brianna Whittaker, Jason LeBoeuf, Alex LeBoeuf, Steven Wood, Tristin Hope & Justin Hope, 11 great grandchildren and her beloved dog Gracie.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3-5PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Scripture service will begin at 5PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11AM at St. James Church, 19640 N. 35th Avenue, Glendale. Burial will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 26, 2019
