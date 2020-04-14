|
Alice Gjermundboe Jensen
Phoenix - Alice Gjermundboe Jensen, 89, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frederick W. Jensen Jr., M.D. (Fred) on October 10, 2000. Alice and Fred are survived by their son and his wife, Eric and Stacey Mullins; their son and his wife, Paul and Julie Harrington; and two grandchildren, Michael and Sarah. Alice was preceded in death by her parents John E. and Martha (Wager) Gjermundboe, and her sister O. Irene Gjermundboe.
Alice was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 7, 1930, to John and Martha Gjermundboe. As a result of the Depression, she spent her early childhood on a homestead in northern Minnesota. Despite the hardships, she fondly remembered watching her father milk their one cow. Alice graduated from South High School in Minneapolis in 1948 and received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Minnesota in 1954.
Alice met Fred while they were both ushering at the Minnesota Orchestra. They were united in marriage on August 15, 1955, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They moved to San Francisco in 1957, where Fred completed his internship and residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology. In 1961, they settled with their growing family in Phoenix.
Alice possessed a genuine curiosity in people and ideas. Her sons often found her chatting with one of their friends about their interests and what they were doing. She was a voracious reader. Her perfect day was one curled up reading a good book. She was quick to laugh and able to poke fun at everyday life. She famously printed bumper stickers for her husband Fred that read, "Be reasonable, do it my way." Alice was an energetic volunteer, often taking on leadership roles. She had many stories from the early days of Meals-on-Wheels in Phoenix and answering the phones at the Beatitudes Campus of Care.
Due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Gifts in Memory may be made to the Beatitudes Campus Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020