Alice June Monts Willard, 88, died on June 14th, 2018 in Sun City, AZ. She was born to Robert Lee "June" and Mildred Hays Monts at the home of her grandparents John and Martha "Mattie" Hays at 205 W Locust St., Charleston, IL on July 13, 1929. She attended Lincoln elementary in Charleston, IL, Saints Peter and Paul in Tucson, Az and Nativity Parochial school in Flagstaff, Az. She then attended St Mary's High School in Phoenix. She attended Phoenix college and Glendale Community College in Glendale, Az. On July 23rd, 1949 she married Rodolf Warner "Bud" Willard in Salome, Az. In 1963 she helped him start Arizona Sparkling Bottled Water where she helped him bottle the water and sent out billing for many years. She had 3 children, Ted, Connie and Miriam. She was active in the Democratic Party and was a Deputy Registrar. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Catherine and brother-in-law Jim Henry of Washington state and her brother John of California. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She was a good person, wife and mother.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020