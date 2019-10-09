Services
Alice M Hart, 88, daughter of William and Cathryn McKinney, died Oct 7 at the home built by her husband. She cherished Bob and was a loving mother to Cathy (Don Meserve), Dave, Matt (Frances), and Anne. She was a devoted sister to Martha and Ruth and MorMor to Dan, Joy, Shawna, Henry, Ruby, and Peter. Alice had a BS from Baldwin Wallace University and MS from ASU. She taught for many years in Scottsdale and was a member of ADK sorority. She enjoyed bridge, traveling, and book clubs. She was active at church and sewed clothing for Back to School drives. Her family appreciates her legacy of love. A memorial service will be held Tues, Oct 15 at 4pm at Shepherd of the Hills, UCC, 5524 E Lafayette Blvd, Phx, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, OH or Shepherd of the Hills.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
