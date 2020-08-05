Alice Mae Skorick
Mesa - Alice Mae Skorick, 85, entered into the presence and loving care of her Heavenly Father on July 28, 2020. She was born in Harvey, ND on September 23, 1934 and later resided and was married in Minot, ND. In 1968, she moved to Tempe, AZ with her husband and 3 children. For many years, she volunteered to teach kids in her church's AWANA program and the local school's Scout programs. Alice is survived by her daughter Cheryl Bender (husband Michael), son Terry Skorick, grandchildren Jonathan Skorick (wife Jaime), Katrina and Karin Bender, Megan, Aaron and Crystal Skorick and great-grandchildren Cheyenne and Dallas Skorick and Cody Erickson along with brothers and sisters Arthur Lautt, Wesley Lautt, Betty Vinarskai, Evelyn Lautt, Dale Lautt and Elayne Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward and son Lowell Skorick, father and mother, Albert and Katherina Lautt, sisters Carol Lautt and Catherine Kimbrough. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be private with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. Please visit FalconerFuneralHome.com
for further details and service updates.