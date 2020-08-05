1/1
Alice Mae Skorick
1934 - 2020
Alice Mae Skorick

Mesa - Alice Mae Skorick, 85, entered into the presence and loving care of her Heavenly Father on July 28, 2020. She was born in Harvey, ND on September 23, 1934 and later resided and was married in Minot, ND. In 1968, she moved to Tempe, AZ with her husband and 3 children. For many years, she volunteered to teach kids in her church's AWANA program and the local school's Scout programs. Alice is survived by her daughter Cheryl Bender (husband Michael), son Terry Skorick, grandchildren Jonathan Skorick (wife Jaime), Katrina and Karin Bender, Megan, Aaron and Crystal Skorick and great-grandchildren Cheyenne and Dallas Skorick and Cody Erickson along with brothers and sisters Arthur Lautt, Wesley Lautt, Betty Vinarskai, Evelyn Lautt, Dale Lautt and Elayne Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward and son Lowell Skorick, father and mother, Albert and Katherina Lautt, sisters Carol Lautt and Catherine Kimbrough. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be private with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. Please visit FalconerFuneralHome.com for further details and service updates.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falconer Funeral Home
251 West Juniper Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85233-3914
(480) 892-9411
