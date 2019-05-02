|
|
Alice Marie Best
Phoenix - Beloved wife and mother Alice (formerly Alice Douglas) passed away peacefully on April 28, at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Richard, and daughters Shelley Mann and Ricki (Darrell) Johnson; along with her cherished grandsons, Brandon and Brett Bolen. Surviving her also are her brother Clyde (Carol) Douglas and sister-in-law Verla Douglas. She was preceded in death by her brother Theodore.
Grave site service is scheduled for Monday May 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 2, 2019