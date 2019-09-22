|
Alice May Simpson
Phoenix - Alice May Simpson, 91, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Alice was born on December 10, 1927 in Makoti, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Hans Christian Erhart Petersen and May (Olesen) Petersen. The oldest girl of nine, she graduated from Makoti High School in 1945 and then entered nursing training at Trinity Hospital where she earned her RN in 1948. She practiced nursing at St. Luke's Hospital in Fargo, ND and St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, MN. On October 8, 1949 she was united in marriage to William L. Simpson. She and Bill were blessed to spend 56 years together in marriage. They raised four children, Jean Simpson Gray (Paul), William "Bill" Simpson (Deanna), James "Jim" Simpson (Kathy), and Scott Simpson (Megan). Alice is predeceased by her husband Bill, daughter Jean and son Bill.
In 1955 they settled in Mitchell, SD where they raised the children and remained until retiring to Arizona in 1994. While in Mitchell, Alice was a member of Chapter AP - P.E.O., member of 20th Century Book Club, and a member of First United Methodist Church where she served as Circle Chairman and on church committees. She also worked in the family businesses, Simpson Industries and Simpson Insurance.
Neena, as she was known to her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren was most happy spending time with her family. She was a great cook and enjoyed spoiling anyone who visited. Her cherished grandchildren are William "B.J." Gray, Katie Simpson Preister (Josh), Alison Gray Nite (David), Jessie Simpson Ness (Ricky), Jacqueline Simpson Rogers (Matthew), Matthew Simpson (Lacey), Kellie Simpson, Lauren Simpson Salvatore (Christopher), Scott Simpson, Alexis Simpson and Elizabeth Simpson. Great-grandchildren are Aurora Ness, Levi Simpson, Barrett Ness, Gracelyn Ness, Jamie Preister, Scarlett Ness and Jude Simpson.
Private services were held. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences. Donations may be sent to the United Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019