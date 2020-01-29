|
Alice Munguia Rosales
Scottsdale - With broken hearts, we are beyond saddened to announce our beloved Alice Munguia Rosales passed away on January 26, 2020. Alice was born and raised in Scottsdale, AZ. She retired from Tempe School District D3 and was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was devoted to her faith and to her family.
Alice is survived by her husband of 59 years, Pete; son Peter and his wife Sandy; grandsons Joseph and Nikolaus; sister Nancy De La Rosa; numerous nieces and nephews including Pamela, Krisinda, and Kaleb. Also surviving Alice are her coworkers and many wonderful friends of over 30 years. Alice was preceded in passing by her parents, Jesus and Martha Munguia, and her daughter, Carolyn. Services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020. Rosary at 9:30am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3201 S Evergreen Rd, Tempe, 85282. Mass to follow at 10:00am. Interment at City of Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N Center St, Mesa, 85201.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020