Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Rosales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Munguia Rosales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Munguia Rosales Obituary
Alice Munguia Rosales

Scottsdale - With broken hearts, we are beyond saddened to announce our beloved Alice Munguia Rosales passed away on January 26, 2020. Alice was born and raised in Scottsdale, AZ. She retired from Tempe School District D3 and was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was devoted to her faith and to her family.

Alice is survived by her husband of 59 years, Pete; son Peter and his wife Sandy; grandsons Joseph and Nikolaus; sister Nancy De La Rosa; numerous nieces and nephews including Pamela, Krisinda, and Kaleb. Also surviving Alice are her coworkers and many wonderful friends of over 30 years. Alice was preceded in passing by her parents, Jesus and Martha Munguia, and her daughter, Carolyn. Services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020. Rosary at 9:30am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3201 S Evergreen Rd, Tempe, 85282. Mass to follow at 10:00am. Interment at City of Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N Center St, Mesa, 85201.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -