Alice N. Townsley
1927 - 2020
Alice N. Townsley

Alice N. Townsley; nee:Grupp (Noreen), 93 was peacefully placed in the arms of Jesus on May 13, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 26, 1927, to Alice and Fred Grupp.

She was married September 9, 1950 to Kenneth L. Townsley in Cleveland, Ohio. They went on to have 6 children.

Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
