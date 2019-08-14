|
|
Alice Nell Matherly
Phoenix - Alice Nell Matherly, beloved mother, grandmother, and matriarch of the Root family; passed away quietly in her Phoenix home on the afternoon of August 4th, 2019. Born to George H. Lockwood and Mary Matilda Powell on December 28th, 1923, Nell was the youngest and longest lived of her 4 siblings. As a young woman, Nell took great pride in her work as a medical transcriptionist, valuing not only the role that she played in helping people, but also the independence that the position afforded her. Following her marriage to Rex Root in 1947, this same pride would be expressed in the love and care that she demonstrated for her husband and their three children, David Root, Debbie Root, and Arturo Diaz; all three of whom never left her heart or thoughts. Alice would outlive her immediate family, as well as her second husband, Jerry Matherly. Those that passed before her would remain a daily part of her life; and she often anticipated being reunited with them in Heaven. She is survived by her niece Candace Lockwood Turner, her daughter-in-law Gail Root, and her three grandchildren, Nathan Root, Sarah Wasiak, and Micah Root. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Ashley Root, who were of endless source of love and delight in her final years. Alice will be remembered for her straight talk, her lightning-fast wit, and her unfailing love for those precious to her. And while she outlived many of them, she never slowed down and was always ready to share a joke and a hearty laugh. Alice watched the world reinvent itself many times, but she was a constant source of love and stability for her family; all of whom are proud to carry her loving memory and example in their own hearts and minds.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019