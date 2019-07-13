|
Alice Noreen Jankunas
Glendale - Alice Noreen Jankunas passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the age of 81. Alice was born October 7,1937. She was the youngest daughter of the late Benjamin and Caroline Kline. Alice attended local schools and graduated from WH Lynch High School in 1955.
Alice married Ronald Jankunas on July 18, 1964. Together they raised four children: Ronald, Alan, Stephen, and James. His United States Air Force career gave the family the opportunity to live throughout the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. In 2000, they retired to Glendale, AZ to be near loved ones. Alice enjoyed the company of 12 grandchildren in her long and eventful life and liked to spend her free time gardening and cooking for family and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Tyler and Morgan. She is survived by her husband, Ronald and her four sons: Ron (Anne) Cole of Albuquerque, NM, Alan (Julie) of Phoenix, AZ, Stephen (Melinda) of Chandler, AZ, and Jim (Sigita) of Cedar Falls, IA, as well as ten grandchildren: Ben, Kevin, Lauren, and Indre Jankunas, Meridian and Niklas Cole, Lindsay Marvich, Chris Johnson, and Brody and Colin Erfle.
She will be dearly missed by all. Burial will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 13, 2019