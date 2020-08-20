Alice O. Saenz
Phoenix - Alice O. Saenz, 94, of Phoenix left to be with our Lord on August 16, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband Louis G. Saenz, father and mother Delfino and Simona Ortiz, and her brothers Vincent and Frank Ortiz. Alice is survived by her daughters Linda Sandoval (Arthur), Barbara Sandoval, son Louis Saenz Jr. (Julia), stepdaughter Stella Weber (Jerry), five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Alice was a loving and caring wife and mother who enjoyed her home, loved gardening and was a friend to everyone she met. Her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the love of her life. Alice was a retired AZ Government employee. She will be missed dearly by all. We love you Mom!
On Friday, August 28, 2020 a Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a Holy Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 North Central Ave., in Phoenix. Interment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com