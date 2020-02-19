|
Alice S. Williamson
Scottsdale - Alice S. Williamson died on February 5, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born Alice Marie Steininger on July 24th, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan. Alice married Walter Blake Williamson, Jr. in 1948. He died in 1995. She graduated with a B.A. in Sociology from Wayne State University in Detroit in 1948. Alice and Walter had three children: Walter John, Nancy Marie and Charles Blake (Sharon). She had four grandchildren, Christian, Rose, Maryanne and Simon. Alice was the president of the Scottsdale Democratic Luncheon Club in 1976. She joined the Arizona Mountaineering Club in the early 1970's because her father, John Steininger, had climbed mountains in his youth in Austria and she wanted to experience that. She rappelled and traversed off the north face of Camelback Mountain as one of her achievements.
Alice was a lifelong educator. She taught elementary school in Endicott, New York in the early 1960's as well as junior high social studies in Vestal, New York. Alice loved music of all kinds and enjoyed playing the piano. She also loved dancing and, indeed, in her 20's she had been a dancing instructor for Arthur Murray Dance Studio where she met her husband-to-be, Walter, who was one of her pupils. In her later years, she studied Nursing at Scottsdale Community College. She was an inspiration to her children, her grandchildren and all who knew her. She led by example so others could follow.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm at the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of Phoenix at 4027 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, AZ. A reception will follow. All are invited.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020