Alice Yutze Flores Adair
Chandler - Alice Yutze Flores Adair, 87, loved family get-togethers, traveling, and sharing a robust life of working and camping with her husband Jim Adair of Chandler. Born in Laveen, Arizona to Ygnacio and Josephine Flores, she grew up with five siblings whom she loved very much. Alice graduated from Phoenix Union High School and went on to work at APS for several years. She continued her working career as office manager and part owner of Adair Air Conditioning Company in Tempe, alongside her loving husband, Jim. Throughout her years, she was loved by many as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her life was filled with family, friends, fun and faith. Alice endured a stroke and passed away on Wednesday, February 26, one day before her 88th birthday. Her husband Jim Adair, and son Eric Flores predeceased her while survivors include her children Joe Adair and wife Kathy, Linda Bauer and husband Larry, Bruce Butler and wife Carol, siblings Bill Flores and wife Helen, Jake Flores and wife Diane, Molly Staley and Nellie Flores, grandchildren Whitney Vining and husband Tony, Ryan Bauer and wife Kelsie, Anna Berry and husband Craig, James Adair and wife Monika, Shawn Butler and Stacie Butler, and great grandchildren Chase and Cainen Vining and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to Alice's Celebration of Life which will take place Monday, March 11th, 2:30 PM at Sun Valley Community Church Chapel (6101 S. River Drive, Tempe). Immediately following the service, all are invited to join the family at Valle Luna Mexican Restaurant (1949 W. Ray Road, Chandler) so that we may gather in Alice's name to share memories of this wonderful woman. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Alice's name to Hospice of the Valley - at https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019