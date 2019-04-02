|
|
Alicia (Alice) Benavides
Phoenix - 97, Passed away on March 29, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years Ramon Benavides, her daughter Margie Sanchez, her parents Pedro and Eulalia Rojas and all her siblings, Ysaura, Teresa, Trini, Ramon, Placido, and Louisa.
She is survived by her children, Henry Benavides (Donna), Ray Benavides (Elsa), Terry Benavides (George), Gloria Swab (Jeff), and Sally Benavides (Rick), her sisters-in-law, Marta Rojas, Aurelia Rojas, and Consuelo Munoz, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Alicia devoted her life to her husband, raising her children and grandchildren. She stayed active and involved in her church La Familia De Dios.
A visitation will be held on April 3, 2019 at 9:00am, with a service to follow at 9:30am, held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, 719 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 2, 2019