Alicia Herlinda Ortiz
Glendale - Alicia Herlinda Ortiz, 76, died on March 26 2020 at her home. Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt & friend. She was born in Carlsbad, CA to Pastor Ortiz & Amelia Gastelum on April 25, 1943. Survivors include: Sons Daniel Ortiz (Karen) & Mario Ortiz (Monica); Daughters Christina Ortiz & Maria Elena Ortiz-Silva (Richard); 9 grandchildren, which she loved so very much: Adriana, Aleah, Donte, Jacob, Aspen, Jonathon, Alexis, Destiny, and Contessa. She also 1 great grandchild: Araceli Rennee. Visitation / Service will be held for immediate family only from 9am - 12pm on Friday, April 3, 2020. Green Acres Glendale Mortuary, 5830 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. Interment will be held at 12:30pm: Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 West Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301 and will be open to the public. Condolences may be offered online at Green Acres Glendale Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020