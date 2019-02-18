|
Alison Beal Johnson
Scottsdale - Alison Beal Johnson, 55, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away February 11th, 2019.
Alison was born in San Diego, CA. She attended Point Loma High School and the University of California San Diego. Alison's career began in Boston working in Real Estate Development. She relocated to Denver and worked for the City of Denver and the Lowry Redevelopment Authority.
Alison's greatest and most rewarding career was as a loving and dedicated mom raising her 3 beautiful children.
Alison is survived by her husband of 24 years Clark Johnson, her son Adam, her twins Alanna and Dane and her sisters Carole Beal and Larraine Beal.
Alison's life will be celebrated Thursday, February 21st at 11:00 am at the Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8050 E Mountain View Rd, Scottsdale AZ.
With gratitude, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org) in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019