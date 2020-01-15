|
|
Alison J. Prager
Scottsdale - Alison J. Prager, August, 1978 - November, 2019. A service will be held at 12:30pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Alison worked as a technician at Lexus for 24 years. She is survived by her parents Michael and JoAnne Prager, brother Erich (Carol) and niece Kylie. Alison played soccer and softball. She loved sports, bikes, motorcycles, quads and working on cars. She loved sailing and having fun with friends and family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to or give platelets/blood in her name. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com for more information and online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020