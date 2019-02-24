Resources
More Obituaries for Alison Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Lancaster


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alison Lancaster Obituary
Alison Jane Watts Lancaster

- - Alison Jane Watts Lancaster (6/20/72 passed away on February 12, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley of small cell and non-small cell lung cancer.

Alison attended St. Simon & Jude School and Washington High School. She attended University of Wyoming and Phoenix College. Alison was a resident of Jackson, Wyoming where she married and had her son, Kyler. She returned to Phoenix where she worked as an analyst at CVS Health. Alison loved cooking, animals and the outdoors.

Survivors include her son, Kyler; mother, Nancy (Tim); sister, Suzanne (Adam); and brother Benjamin (Jen). She also leaves behind her three nephews and her three dogs. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul; and sister, Amanda.

Services will be private. The family wishes to thank the oncology team at Mayo Clinic, Hospice of the Valley and Sherman House for their wonderful care.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.