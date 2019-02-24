|
Alison Jane Watts Lancaster
- - Alison Jane Watts Lancaster (6/20/72 passed away on February 12, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley of small cell and non-small cell lung cancer.
Alison attended St. Simon & Jude School and Washington High School. She attended University of Wyoming and Phoenix College. Alison was a resident of Jackson, Wyoming where she married and had her son, Kyler. She returned to Phoenix where she worked as an analyst at CVS Health. Alison loved cooking, animals and the outdoors.
Survivors include her son, Kyler; mother, Nancy (Tim); sister, Suzanne (Adam); and brother Benjamin (Jen). She also leaves behind her three nephews and her three dogs. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul; and sister, Amanda.
Services will be private. The family wishes to thank the oncology team at Mayo Clinic, Hospice of the Valley and Sherman House for their wonderful care.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019