Allan David Meger



Phoenix - Allan David Meger, 55, of Phoenix, Arizona, our beloved son and brother passed away July 15, 2020 at Banner Desert Medical Center. His passing was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.



Allan was born to Leonard and Rose Marie in Buffalo, New York. After graduating high school, Allan went on to earn a BS Degree in Industrial Engineering from Arizona State University. He worked as a manufacturing engineer at several companies including Motorola.



Allan also spent time as a volunteer at the Goodwill Business Center helping people write resumes and lending his computer expertise. Allan's support earned him Volunteer of The Year for the Phoenix area Goodwill sites. Anyone who knew Allan, knew that he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed attending car races and ASU sporting events. Allan's family and friends will miss him more than words can say.



Allan was predeceased by his father, Leonard Meger.



Allan is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Meger of Phoenix; Sister, Cindy Meger-Ramsey of Charlotte, NC; Sister, Maureen and her husband Neil Sugai of Phoenix; Brother, Bryan Meger and his wife Katie of Burlingame, CA; 2 nephews and 3 nieces.



A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations, the family is asking for your prayers.









