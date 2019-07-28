|
|
Allan Murray Lehman
Dewey - Allan Murray Lehman, 74, of Dewey, AZ and formerly of Phoenix, AZ, passed away peacefully in his home on July 3, 2019 after several months of illness. Allan was born in Phoenix, AZ to Allan and Clarice Lehman, graduated from North High, attended Antioch College, and graduated from the U of A before starting his career in geological engineering. Allan later founded Lehman Optical Sports Glasses. He lived a big life right to the very end filled with good food, hunting, fishing, clay target shooting, horse racing and travel.
He is survived by his boys William Lehman and Greg (Carolyn) Lehman, sister Molly (Jackson)Roberts, niece Ashley Baxley, great niece Brittany Baxley, nephew Edward (Zuzka) Roberts, great niece Karla Robertsova, and ex-wife Barbara. He also leaves behind many friends, customers, shooting partners, and other people his family may not have known personally but know played a special role in his life. Allan requested to be cremated and a celebration of life in Arizona is being planned for the fall. Please contact the family for details.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019