Allan Newton Spaulding
Scottsdale - Allan Newton (Al) Spaulding, age 74, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2019, with his wife Jane at his side. Al was born December 18, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan to Vivian and George Spaulding. He grew up in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, attending public schools and one year at Columbia Military Academy, graduating from Michigan State University in business administration. He attended Wayne State University in graduate math education. Al married Jane in 1970 and was proud to almost reach their 50th anniversary. They worked and raised their two daughters in Grosse Pointe, surrounded by family, friends and church in their close knit community. Al was proud to be involved with steel manufacturing and sales in Michigan and always enjoyed collecting antiques and clocks for his home. Al and Jane moved to Carefree, Arizona in 2013 with Al never previously experiencing the desert. He fell in love with the landscape, the sky, and the warmth of the sun. He joined Good Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church in Cave Creek where he found friendship, beauty, and peace in his final years.
Al was a devoted father and family man, enjoying friends and all those he met. He is survived by his wife Jane, loving daughters Annemarie and Kristina Cuellar (Angel), and his beautiful grandchildren, Luna and Sol Cuellar. Sister and brother in law, Ann and Mike MacDonald along with John, Teme, and Katie were his Arizona family along with visits from his beloved grand poodle, Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and George Spaulding. Special thanks are given to Hospice of the Valley for their supportive care along with Jo, Dawnn, and Nan who gave Al the love and assisted care he needed to make his final years a happy success. A memorial brunch on February 9th after the 10:00 a.m. church service will be shared at Good Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church in Cave Creek. Donations may be made to Good Shepherd's Youth Ministry at 6502 East Cave Creek Road, P.O. Box 110, Cave Creek, Arizona 85327.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020