Allan Ross Gavle was born on a farm in Emmons, Minnesota, on March 10, 1935 to Truman and Viola Gavle, and passed away on April 24, 2020, in Cedar Park, TX following complications from stroke. He graduated from Emmons High School in 1953 with top scholastic honors. Upon graduation Allan attended the University of Minnesota before being drafted into the United States Army in November 1955 where he served as a high speed radio operator. He received an honorable discharge in 1956 and later moved to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, where he started Scan Construction Company, Inc. with his best friend Okae Schott. Allan's passion was flying. He learned to fly at age 18, and received his commercial operations license from the State of Minnesota. In 1970 Allan ran for the Minnesota State Senate, and Hubert Humphrey helped him with his campaign. Throughout his career he worked as estimator, project manager, and sales for companies erecting above-ground steel storage tanks. Allan loved his work, and said he never wanted to retire. He was well known in the industry as a man of honesty, integrity, and someone to be trusted.



Allan was a gentle soul who was always cheerful and who greeted everyone with a smile. In 1975 he was President of the Optimist Club in Minneapolis and he lived his life by their creed. Allan made everyone he met feel important, and he had a sincere interest in who they were. He was a faithful and loving husband and adored by his children. Allan and his wife Jan recently moved from Scottsdale, AZ where they lived for over 20 years.



Allan is survived by his wife Janice of Leander, TX; daughters Rita and Heidi Gavle of Scottsdale, AZ and Jill Wright [Jerry] of White Bear Lake, MN; stepson Brent Baker [Amee] of Las Vegas, NV; stepdaughter Carrie Thayer [Harris] of Round Rock, TX; sisters Pauline Callahan of Stone Lake, WI, and Lola Brown [Forrest] of Minneapolis, MN; brother Tim Gavle [Marie] of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren Haley, Rachel, Margo, Jordan, Alex, Ethan; stepgrandchildren Conrad, Jack, Oliver, Claire, Luke; greatgrandchildren Makayla, Eli, and Thor. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, his son Ross Allan, and Marcia Gavle, his first wife. Due to the Coronavirus, services will be held at a safer time when people can gather









