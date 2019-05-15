|
Allen Daniel Becker
Scottsdale - Age 72. Resident of Scottsdale, AZ passed away May 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church 6300 E Bell Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85254 on May 18, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the church or to in memory of Allen D. Becker.
La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church: http://lacasadecristo.com/giving/
: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=shcmain#!/donation/checkout
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2019