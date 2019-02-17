|
Allen H. Wight
Phoenix - Allen H. Wight, of Phoenix, died peacefully at the Beatitudes Campus of Care surrounded by his family on February 7th. He was 102 years old.
Allen is survived by his four children; Wayne Wight (Pam), Mary Beth Peden (Mark), Randy Wight, and Todd Wight (Teri); nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Edna Wight, nee Davis.
Allen was born in Red Willow County, Nebraska, on April 16th, 1916. He was the oldest of five siblings raised on a farm. Edna lived on a neighboring farm and the two knew each other all of their lives. Prior to being drafted into the US Army Air Corps in WWII, Allen attended and graduated from Colorado A&M, now Colorado State University, with a Degree in Agriculture.
Allen entered the Armed Services in 1941, was assigned to the Chemical Corps, and sent to the European Theater; serving in England, France, Belgium, and Germany. By the end of the war, he had been promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant. Allen remained in the United States Army Reserves for 31 years, earning the rank of Major.
Allen and Edna raised their four children in Wyoming, where he worked for the Farmers Home Administration until he retired and they moved to Tempe Arizona. They lived in Tempe from 1977 to 2001, when they moved to Phoenix's Beatitudes Campus of Care, where he lived until his death.
Allen enjoyed travel, agriculture, gardening and was an active member of NARFE for many years. His world travels included trips to Europe, Australia, China, South America, Africa, Russia, Canada, and multiple trips to every state in the Union. He will be remembered by all for his sense of humor, kind and gentle nature, and lifelong love of learning.
Allen will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. A memorial service will be held at the Beatitudes Campus of Care, 1610 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix on April 13th at 10am. Condolences may be sent to Wayne Wight, 217 W. Seldon, Phoenix Arizona 85021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Beatitudes Campus Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019