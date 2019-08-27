|
|
Allen Sloan
Cadiz, KY. - Allen Sloan, age 83, of Cadiz, Kentucky, formerly of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at his daughter's home in Cadiz. Born November 7, 1935, in Gilbert, Arizona, he was the son of the late Lias and Opal (Lake) Sloan. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1953 where he was a four-year member of Future Farmers of America, earning the degree of State Farmer in 1953. He earned his Associate of Arts degree at Lee College in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1956 and was awarded for excellence in scholarship while completing his Bachelor of Science degree in geography from Arizona State University, graduating with distinction in 1969. He was a member of the Gamma Theta Upsilon National Professional Geographic Fraternity, and briefly taught high school geography in Phoenix, Arizona. While pursuing academics, he also worked as a sheet metal apprentice and gained his apprentice certification in 1960. Allen was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union since 1956. He worked hundreds of jobs on buildings all around the Arizona Valley. He took great pride in the work he did for Climate Control, Grand Air, and John Armer. Allen loved to travel and especially loved the beauty and grandeur of the Southwest. He held his private pilot's license and enjoyed the peacefulness of flying and navigating the skies. His story-telling and jokes will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Sloan.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Bruce-Brown and husband, Timothy; grandsons, Angus Bruce and Thomas Bruce; granddaughter, Annibelle Brown, and daughter by heart, Misty Reddick, all of Cadiz.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, with burial to follow in Mountain View Memorial Gardens. Local arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 27, 2019