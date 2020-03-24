Services
Angel's Cremation & Burial
422 W. McLellan
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 962-6435
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
City of Mesa Cemetery
1212 N. Center St.
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Shriver
Allen Wesley "Al" Shriver

Allen Wesley "Al" Shriver


1947 - 2020
Allen Wesley "Al" Shriver Obituary
Allen "Al" Wesley Shriver

Prescott - Allen "Al" Wesley Shriver passed away on March 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. Al was born in Oakland, CA on July 7, 1947, to Albert and Frances Shriver. He is not in pain anymore and will be sorely missed.

Al joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He served with Beach Jumper Unit One in San Diego, CA, and worked with the Navy Seal Units in country.

During his early working years, he was a proud member of the Teamsters. Union. At the age of 42, he went back to school, and earned his Associate of Arts Degree from Chabot College in Hayward, CA. He then completed his Master of Arts Degree (with honors) in Education with a specialization in Counseling and Guidance, from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo CA. After completing his degrees, he worked for The Private Industry Council, helping displaced workers gain skills to change their life careers. He was a counselor at Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay, OR. After two years, he was able to return to CA, and gained employment with Merritt College in Oakland, CA, as Matriculation Counselor. He retired to AZ in 2007.

Al's passion was sports, especially football. Over the years, he coached Little League Baseball and Soccer. He was defensive coach for the high school football teams at Pacific, San Leandro, and San Lorenzo. He also scouted for the football teams at Morro Bay and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in CA. He played as linebacker for the semi-pro football team, Napa Valley Bears in CA.

He is survived by his wife Virginia; children Allen Shriver of Mesa, David and Jessie Emery of Mesa, and Eric and Michelle (Shriver) Ward of Reno. He was the proud grandpa of nine grandchildren, and great-grandpa of seven great-grandchildren.

On Saturday, March 28, a two-hour visitation from 10 am to noon will be held at Angels Cremation and Burial, 422 W. McLellan, Mesa. Burial will be at City of Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center St., Mesa, with a graveside service at 1 pm on March 28. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to in Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
