Allene Mae Hetz



Arizona native Allene Mae Hetz, 93, died May 13, 2020 after a long, loving, and wonderful life. Born October 27, 1926 in Phoenix, AZ to Frederick and Nell (Shindlebower) Ferguson, she was the oldest daughter of nine children who survived past birth and descended from family who originally came to the Arizona Territory in a covered wagon.



After attending Peoria High School, Allene supported the family until she married and began a family of her own. She married Edwin Hetz, Jr. in 1951, and was at his side when he died in 2011. Observing that having her babies was the happiest time of her life, Allene devoted herself to making meaningful family memories spanning 59 years of marriage, while supporting her children's and grandchildren's activities throughout their years in grade school, high school, college, and beyond. Additionally, she served on the Governing Board of Phoenix Honors Cotillion and attended First Southern Baptist Church of Glendale at Sahuaro Ranch. In recent years, regular family visits, morning coffee with the paper, and keeping up with her nightly news and prized game shows filled Allene's last few years with joy and comfort.



She is survived by sons, Edwin D. Hetz (Elizabeth) of Paradise Valley, AZ and Kennebunkport, ME; Mark J. Hetz (Kacie) of Medford, OR; son-in-law, Daniel Zemke of Glendale, AZ; brothers, Arthur Ferguson (Charlene) and John Ferguson (Rita) all of Camp Verde, AZ; grandchildren, Jennifer (Drew), Edwin, Victoria, Elizabeth, Henry, Katelyn, William, Hudson, and Parker; great grandchildren, Alexis, Revan, and Chase; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, are daughter, Vicki N. Zemke; and siblings William Burkett, Howard, Stanley, and Leonard Ferguson, Lenore Lillyblad, and Martha Feser.



The family wish to thank LifeStream at Youngtown and Hospice of the Valley for their faithful care. At Allene's request, a private memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined, and she will at last be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary and Cemetery, Phoenix, AZ, who also handled the arrangements.









