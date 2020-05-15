Allene Mae Hetz
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allene Mae Hetz

Arizona native Allene Mae Hetz, 93, died May 13, 2020 after a long, loving, and wonderful life. Born October 27, 1926 in Phoenix, AZ to Frederick and Nell (Shindlebower) Ferguson, she was the oldest daughter of nine children who survived past birth and descended from family who originally came to the Arizona Territory in a covered wagon.

After attending Peoria High School, Allene supported the family until she married and began a family of her own. She married Edwin Hetz, Jr. in 1951, and was at his side when he died in 2011. Observing that having her babies was the happiest time of her life, Allene devoted herself to making meaningful family memories spanning 59 years of marriage, while supporting her children's and grandchildren's activities throughout their years in grade school, high school, college, and beyond. Additionally, she served on the Governing Board of Phoenix Honors Cotillion and attended First Southern Baptist Church of Glendale at Sahuaro Ranch. In recent years, regular family visits, morning coffee with the paper, and keeping up with her nightly news and prized game shows filled Allene's last few years with joy and comfort.

She is survived by sons, Edwin D. Hetz (Elizabeth) of Paradise Valley, AZ and Kennebunkport, ME; Mark J. Hetz (Kacie) of Medford, OR; son-in-law, Daniel Zemke of Glendale, AZ; brothers, Arthur Ferguson (Charlene) and John Ferguson (Rita) all of Camp Verde, AZ; grandchildren, Jennifer (Drew), Edwin, Victoria, Elizabeth, Henry, Katelyn, William, Hudson, and Parker; great grandchildren, Alexis, Revan, and Chase; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, are daughter, Vicki N. Zemke; and siblings William Burkett, Howard, Stanley, and Leonard Ferguson, Lenore Lillyblad, and Martha Feser.

The family wish to thank LifeStream at Youngtown and Hospice of the Valley for their faithful care. At Allene's request, a private memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined, and she will at last be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary and Cemetery, Phoenix, AZ, who also handled the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery
2300 West Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ 85009
6022548491
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved