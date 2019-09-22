|
|
Allie Ann Smith, 78, reached the end of a 5-year battle with cancer on September 14, 2019. Throughout this battle, she inspired many with her optimism and determination continuing to live her life and make an impact on those close to her. Born in 1940 in Latham, TN she grew up on the Stow family farm until moving to Phoenix in 1955. Ann was deeply invested in her family and she fought hard to create as many memories as possible with her 3 grandchildren. Living in the valley for over 60 years, Ann found and maintained many close friendships that she always cherished. Friends from high-school, to ones she met over her last years and all in-between, were always close to her heart and central to the stories she shared about her life.
Ann constantly learned and grew throughout her life. From an early career at Motorola, to 20+ years in real-estate her drive and thirst for knowledge were admired by many. She was always up for a new adventure and had a passion for travel to constantly see and experience new things. Ann touched many with her quick wit, caring spirit, and infectious smile.
A service will be held at Love of Christ Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 28th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, Children's Cancer Research Fund or Love of Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019