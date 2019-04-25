Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cancer Support Community
306 East Palm Lane
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Dallas, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Marie Sanders


12,1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allison Marie Sanders Obituary
Allison Marie Sanders

Phoenix - February 12,1960 - March 24, 2019

Allison now lives with Christ the Lord. She was a 13 year warrior of metastatic breast cancer.

She leaves behind her son Daniel Montano-Sanders, father Daniel L. Sanders, sister Dorothy Paranete and family, sister Taffy Woodward, and family, favorite Aunt and Uncle Beverly and Tim Krieter and family, life time friend Teresa Scott and family, and many prayer warriors.

A Celebration of Life will be held of April 27th at the Cancer Support Community 306 East Palm Lane between 9am - 12 noon.

A celebration will be held in Dallas TX on May 18th from 9:30 - 12 noon.

Allison was very involved in the cancer community. She was co-founder of Open Wings of H.O.P.E and a co-founder and board of director for Cancer Survivor Circle of Strength of Arizona. Donations are being received in Allison's honor at cscsaz.wedid.it

The family would like to thank all who prayed for Allison and her family throughout her journey.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.