Allison Marie Sanders
Phoenix - February 12,1960 - March 24, 2019
Allison now lives with Christ the Lord. She was a 13 year warrior of metastatic breast cancer.
She leaves behind her son Daniel Montano-Sanders, father Daniel L. Sanders, sister Dorothy Paranete and family, sister Taffy Woodward, and family, favorite Aunt and Uncle Beverly and Tim Krieter and family, life time friend Teresa Scott and family, and many prayer warriors.
A Celebration of Life will be held of April 27th at the Cancer Support Community 306 East Palm Lane between 9am - 12 noon.
A celebration will be held in Dallas TX on May 18th from 9:30 - 12 noon.
Allison was very involved in the cancer community. She was co-founder of Open Wings of H.O.P.E and a co-founder and board of director for Cancer Survivor Circle of Strength of Arizona. Donations are being received in Allison's honor at cscsaz.wedid.it
The family would like to thank all who prayed for Allison and her family throughout her journey.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019